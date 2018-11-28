MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Strike causes mayhem on Athens roads

  • traffic_jam

TAGS: Strike, Transport

Backed-up traffic is seen on an Athens thoroughfare on Wednesday as a 24-hour strike affected public transport in the Greek capital, which was left without any metro, electric railway, tram or trolley bus services, while the downtown area was blocked off by protest marches. The anti-austerity action also saw ferry boats tied up in ports around the country, while farmers in some parts, including Karditsa in central Greece and Serres in the north, formed tractor motorcades along stretches of the national highway. [InTime News]

Online

ARCHIVE




 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 