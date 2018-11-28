ATHEX: Uncertainty dominates stock market

Jitters over the upcoming rebalancing of the MSCI index and various domestic and international uncertainties were still in evidence on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on Wednesday. The picture that emerged pointed to quite negative medium-term prospects for Greek stocks should traders’ fears of instability abroad materialize.

The ATHEX general index ended at 603.11 points, shedding 0.19 percent from Tuesday’s 604.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.23 percent to 1,598.16 points, while the mid-cap index slumped 3.17 percent.

The banks index declined 0.64 percent, with its stocks split between winners and losers for the third day in a row. National rose 2.15 percent, Alpha stayed put, Eurobank dropped 1.80 percent and Piraeus slumped 5.54 percent. Aegean Air climbed 3.04 percent on strong third-quarter results, but Viohalco slid 2.18 percent.

In total 33 stocks posted gains, 46 suffered losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 75 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced just 0.03 percent to close at 65.74 points.