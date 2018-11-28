Shoppers buy into Black Friday, albeit reluctantly

More Greeks may have gone shopping this Black Friday, but many appeared unhappy with the level of discounts that enterprises offered during the promotional events on and around November 23, a survey by the Athens University of Economics and Business revealed on Wednesday.

More than one in three consumers (36 percent) capitalized on the Black Friday offers, compared just under one in four (24 percent) last year.

However, 37 percent said Black Friday was "a day of discounts like all the rest," and 61 percent responded that there are other sales periods with lower prices.

Over three-quarters (75.2 percent) complained that the event in Greece does not follow international standards.