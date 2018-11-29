NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
4.2-magnitude quake rattles Zakynthos

A new tremor was recorded early Thursday morning in the Ionian Sea, as seismic activity in the area continues following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of the island of Zakynthos on October 26.

The new quake, with magnitude 4.2, struck 56 kilometres northwest of the island at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to a preliminary reading by the Athens Institute of Geodynamics. 

