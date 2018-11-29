Damages in Lesvos after torrential rain

Photos from lesvosnews.gr

Several houses and sections of the road network on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos suffered damages following torrential rain and subsequent flooding on Wednesday night.



The fire service was called in to rescue people trapped in cars and houses, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

One woman was rescued from her car, while a family was safely transferred away from its flooded home in the village of Paleokipos.

According to an initial estimations of damages in infrastructure, a section of the road at the entrance of Paleokipos village has been destroyed after the nearby river overflowed and a second village, Playia, reported landslides in the road linking Petra and Molyvos in northern Lesvos.