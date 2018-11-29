Ferry services disrupted due to strong winds

Several ferry services were disrupted on Thursday due to gale-force winds up to 10 on the Beaufort scale blowing in the Aegean Sea, the Shipping Ministry said.



All planned services from Rafina port to the Cyclades have been suspended, while the “Adamandios Korais” ferry scheduled to sail to the western Cyclades will remain docked.



There will be no services from the port of Lavrio.



Ferry routes Aghia Marina-Nea Styra, Kavala-Thasos, Keramoti-Thasos and Alexandroupoli-Samothraki were also suspended.