Fugitive wanted for drug, weapon violations apprehended

TAGS: Crime

Police on Thursday arrested a man who had broken out of prison and a woman, both of whom were wanted for forgery and violating laws on drug and weapon possession.

The 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were apprehended during a check carried out on their vehicle in Neos Kosmos, police said.

Policemen found a pistol and a magazine with 14 cartridges, a loaded revolver, three grenades, two stun grenades, a fake identity card, 55 narcotic tablets, hoods and gloves.

The fugitive had been arrested in the past for membership in a criminal gang, robberies, extortion, damage to property and bodily harm and was serving an unspecified prison sentence.

On June 7 this year, he received a six-day furlough from which he never returned.

Both suspects were led before a misdemeanor’s prosecutor in Athens, while police are investigating their involvement in other criminal activities. 

