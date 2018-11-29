Fugitive wanted for drug, weapon violations apprehended

Police on Thursday arrested a man who had broken out of prison and a woman, both of whom were wanted for forgery and violating laws on drug and weapon possession.



The 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were apprehended during a check carried out on their vehicle in Neos Kosmos, police said.



Policemen found a pistol and a magazine with 14 cartridges, a loaded revolver, three grenades, two stun grenades, a fake identity card, 55 narcotic tablets, hoods and gloves.



The fugitive had been arrested in the past for membership in a criminal gang, robberies, extortion, damage to property and bodily harm and was serving an unspecified prison sentence.



On June 7 this year, he received a six-day furlough from which he never returned.



Both suspects were led before a misdemeanor’s prosecutor in Athens, while police are investigating their involvement in other criminal activities.