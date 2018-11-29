Thieves break through wall to steal sports merchandise

Police are searching for an unspecified number of suspects who stole athletic shoes and other items from a store in downtown Athens after smashing a hole in the side wall of a neighbouring shop.



The heist took place early Thursday morning.



Authorities said the burglars initially broke into the next-door store on Katakouzinou street from where they opened a big hole in the concrete wall and entered the athletics shop located on Themistokleous street.



The burglars looted the merchandise and disappeared, without being seen.