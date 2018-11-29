Alpha Bank picks CFO Psaltis as new chief executive
Alpha bank, Greece’s fourth-largest lender, said on Thursday its board of directors picked Chief Financial Officer Vasilis Psaltis as the bank’s new CEO to replace outgoing Dimitris Mantzounis.
The board’s decision was unanimous Alpha Bank said in a bourse filing. Psaltis will take over as new CEO on Jan. 2. [Reuters]