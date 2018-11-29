Bloomberg: Pentagon report warns Turkey over Russian missile system

Turkey may be expelled from the US-led F-35 program if the country’s government completes the acquisition of a Russian anti-aircraft system, according to an unclassified summary of a Pentagon report sent to Congress, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.



According to the news agency, the report recognizes Turkey as “an important program partner,” but adds that “the administration will reassess Turkey’s continued participation as one of the eight partner nations should they continue their purchase of the S-400,” according to the summary of the report.



Earlier this year, Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democrat counterpart Jeanne Shaheen called on the US Defense Department to produce a report on US-Turkish relations and implications of Turkey receiving 100 F-35 fighter jets.



The report was submitted earlier this month.