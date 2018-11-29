Police seek vandals who threatened Pnyx guard with sledgehammers

The Culture Ministry on Thursday condemned an attack on Wednesday night against a guard posted outside the Pnyx archaeological site by two masked assailants bearing sledgehammers.

In a statement, the ministry said it "categorically condemned" the assault in which the attackers threatened the guard and vandalized his sentry box though inflicted no injuries.

The ministry said the police were called to the scene but have yet to trace the attackers.

It called for a bolstering of policing in the area, saying that it was doing everything possible to improve safety for its employees and for citizens in general.