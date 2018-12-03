Da Vinci Tribute | Athens | To March 30

On the 500th anniversary since the death of Renaissance painter, sculptor, architect, inventor, geometrist, engineer, anatomist, musicians and paleontologist Leonardo da Vinci, the old bus depot at the bottom of the pedestrianized part of Ermou Street is hosting an impressive exhibition showcasing different aspects of his multifaceted career. In cooperation with the Leonardo Da Vinci Museum in Rome and Lumiere Technology in Paris, “Leonardo Da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius,” a tribute to the polymath and artist, comprises 75 models of his inventions, interactive machines, copies of his famous codes and a scientific analysis of the enigmatic portrait of Mona Lisa, among others. For more information, visit www.leonardodavinci.gr.



Old OSY Depot, Pireos & Ermou, tel 210.963.6489