After onset of Penelope storm, snow hits northern Greece

Following the arrival of a storm system dubbed Penelope in Greece earlier this week, the first heavy snowfall appeared on Thursday in northern Greece as temperatures plunged.

In many parts of the north and elsewhere in the mainland, temperatures dropped by up to 10 degrees Celsius within a few hours.

Elsewhere, including in Attica, winds neared gale force while there were reports of thick fog around Mount Parnitha in the northern suburbs.

Earlier this week, the weather system brought gusty winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to the Peloponnese and other parts of the country.

