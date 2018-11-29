US envoy describes visit to Greece as 'important basis' for strategic dialogue talks next month

Concluding a four-day visit to Greece, the US Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy Elizabeth Neumann said her talks would provide an "important basis" for next month's US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.

"We are pleased with Greece’s strong cooperation through the Visa Waiver Program, as well as efforts to deepen our counter-terrorism and security cooperation, including on border security and information exchange," Neumann said.

"I also have a broader understanding of the challenges we all face from the migration crisis and the impact it has had on the Greek islands,” the envoy added.

Neumann's visit came "in the context of our ongoing law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation as well as our preparations for the inaugural US-Greece Strategic Dialogue next month," the US Embassy said.

Neumann said that her visit will provide "an important basis" for the dialogue which is to begin in Washington on December 13.

During her four days in Greece, Neumann met with Citizen's Protection Minister Olga Gerovasili, Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougkalos and with officials on Chios.

