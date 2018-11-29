Ieronymos dismisses outcry over church-state deal

Archbishop Ieronymos on Friday dismissed the outcry among clerics over the tentative deal he struck with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on church-state relations as a “bubble.”



“I will speak last and when I do speak last you will see that all this noise was a bubble,” he said.



Ieronymos has come under fire from part of the clergy for allegedly acting unilaterally to agree the – albeit tentative – deal with Tsipras which, among others, stipulated the removal of priests from the state payroll.



The Holy Synod, which convened after the deal was announced, refused to endorse it, calling for further discussion.