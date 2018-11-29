Cypriot ministers, US ambassador visit Stena Icemax drillship in Cyprus EEZ

Cyprus's Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday visited the Stena Icemax drillship along with US Ambassador to Cyprus Kathleen A. Doherty and ExxonMobil Vice Chairman Tristan Asprey.

ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum began exploratory drilling in Block 10 of Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on November 16 and are to contine until the end of the year.

The officials were flown to the drillship aboard a helicopter chartered by ExxonMobil for an inspection of the vessel and an explanation of its capabilities by its crew.

In a post on Twitter, the Cyprus Foreign Ministry reported the visit. "Hospitality & detailed briefing on progress of ongoing exploratory drill much appreciated!" the Tweet said.