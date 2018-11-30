British spy thriller showcases Greek locations

A scene from the new British miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl” unfolds in front of the Parthenon in Athens. The six-part spy thriller based on the 1983 novel by John Le Carre is adapted and directed by Park Chan-Wook and stars Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon. It opened in the US and the UK this week and showcases several stunning locations, including Cape Sounio, whose use the Central Archaeological Council had originally said no to. The Piraeus suburbs of Nikaia and Elefsina, meanwhile, filled in for locations in the Middle East featured in the original storyline.