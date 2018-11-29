US ambassador to Cyprus visits Exxon drilling site

Washington’s support for ExxonMobil’s drilling operations in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone was highlighted Thursday by a visit by Kathleen Doherty, the US ambassador in Nicosia, to Block 10, where the Stena IceMAX drillship is stationed.

Doherty was flown to the area on a helicopter in the company of the Cypriot ministers of foreign affairs and energy, Nikos Christodoulides and Giorgos Lakkotrypis, along with Exxon vice president Tristan Asprey.

Meanwhile, concluding a four-day visit to Greece, Elizabeth Neumann, the US Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for threat prevention and security policy, said her talks would provide an “important basis” for next month’s US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.

Neumann’s visit came “in the context of our ongoing law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation as well as our preparations for the inaugural US-Greece Strategic Dialogue next month,” the US Embassy in Athens said.