Climate change is a very real, undeniable threat to the entire planet. It is bringing extreme weather phenomena and natural disasters that are wreaking havoc in many countries.

Beyond the various international initiatives that are being taken to deal with this threat, every country has a duty to itself to prepare for the worst and when it comes to Greece, there is ample scientific evidence to show that it is at risk.



Given the perils, there is absolutely no room for amateur approaches to the issue or for appointments in key posts of people who are not up to the task.