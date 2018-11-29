Entrepreneur behind leading professional certification firm awarded

The Athens University of Economics and Business has bestowed its annual entrepreneurship award on Byron Nikolaidis, the president of the non-profit Council of European Professional Informatics Societies (CEPIS) and founder/president of PeopleCert.

The award was in recognition of Nikolaidis's efforts to expand the professional qualification testing company in the midst of the Greek crisis and develop it into a company that is active in more than 200 countries today and employs more than 320 people.

Speaking at the prize-giving, which took place during the graduation ceremony of the university's masters' program in administrative science and technology, Associate Professor George Lekakos hailed Nikolaidis for “transforming PeopleCert into a global leader” at a time when “Greece was being tested by the economic crisis.”

Receiving the award, Nikolaidis stressed that the key to his success is “team work, in combination with four principles: quality, innovation, passion and integrity, which permeate every activity, not just of the management, but of the entirety of the company's personnel.”