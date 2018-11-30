Eight refugees rescued from fire in Lavrio reception center
Eight people, including a child, were rescued by firefighters shortly after midnight on Thursday, after a blaze broke out inside the refugee reception center in Lavrio, southeastern Attica.
All eight refugees were transferred to the nearby health center for precautionary reasons and are in good health, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.
The fire service is investigating the causes of the blaze.