Arrears to Greek social security funds increased to 34.35 billion euros in the third quarter of the year, versus 33.8 billion euros three months earlier, according to the latest quarterly report of the Center for the Collection of Social Insurance Payments (KEAO).



Of these 33.8 billion euros, 74.214 million were new debts - that is, they were created in 2018 - and concern 15,816 debtors.



The rest is either older debts, or additional fees for debtors who are already enrolled in KEAO.