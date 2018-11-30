Fourteen Greeks included in global 'most influential scientists' list

Fourteen Greek university professors and researchers were included in an international list of some 4,000 of the most influential researchers of the past 11 years, compiled by Clarative Analytics.



The list of highly cited researchers, as determined by their peers around the globe, are described as those who have consistently won recognition in the form of high citation counts over a decade, the company said.



The Greek scientists are from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA), the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the University of Ioannina, the University of Thessaly, the Agricultural University of Athens and the Harokopio University of Athens.



Among the 4,058 researchers named as Highly Cited in the 21 Essential Science Indicator (ESI) fields, 194, or 4.8 percent, appear in two ESI fields, while an elite 24 researchers from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, appear in three fields, Clarative Analytics said.