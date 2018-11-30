NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man found dead in fire near container home camp in north Attica

A man was found dead by firemen who were called in on Friday to put out a blaze which reportedly started in makeshift shelters near a container home camp in Menidi, north of Athens.

According to information, the man, aged about 65, was found inside a container. He has not been identified yet.

Fifteen firemen with five vehicles managed to contain the blaze.

The Kapota camp was created in 1999 for people who lost their homes in a deadly earthquake. 

The fire service has opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

