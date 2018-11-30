Man found dead in fire near container home camp in north Attica

A man was found dead by firemen who were called in on Friday to put out a blaze which reportedly started in makeshift shelters near a container home camp in Menidi, north of Athens.



According to information, the man, aged about 65, was found inside a container. He has not been identified yet.



Fifteen firemen with five vehicles managed to contain the blaze.



The Kapota camp was created in 1999 for people who lost their homes in a deadly earthquake.



The fire service has opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze.