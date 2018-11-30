September retail sales rise 3.3 pct, led by books, supermarkets

Greek retail sales by volume rose 3.3 percent in September compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 3.6 percent increase in August, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, books, apparel and footwear, the data showed.



Greece's economy expanded for a sixth straight quarter in the April-to-June period but at a slower pace than the quarter before, mainly because of weak investment spending.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter compared with an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in January-to-March. [Reuters]