BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Eurogroup will not discuss Greece much on Monday meeting

ELENI VARVITSIOTIS

TAGS: Economy

Greek budget will not be discussed much in the meeting of Eurozone finance ministers on Monday, a top European official told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

“We do not expect a debate on the Greek budget nor an intense debate on enhanced supervision,” he said, adding that the next review will be important one, when finance ministers will have to decide on the disbursement of central bank profits from Greek bonds.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 