Eurogroup will not discuss Greece much on Monday meeting
Greek budget will not be discussed much in the meeting of Eurozone finance ministers on Monday, a top European official told reporters in Brussels on Friday.
“We do not expect a debate on the Greek budget nor an intense debate on enhanced supervision,” he said, adding that the next review will be important one, when finance ministers will have to decide on the disbursement of central bank profits from Greek bonds.