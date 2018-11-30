Flu claims one life in Greece

Greek health authorities have recorded the first death from complications caused by flu, according to weekly data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) on Friday.



The victim was a 49-year-old man who had been infected with type A flu and had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit. He had not been vaccinated.



KEELPNO said it cannot offer an estimate of the virus’s progression this season but added that infections rise gradually ahead of Christmas and peak at the end of January and February.