A hearing on a money-laundering probe linked to the acquisition of a C4I security system by Greece for the 2004 Athens Olympics was adjourned on Friday, due to a lack of heating in the court room.



The proceedings in Athens’s appeals court were briefly interrupted earlier in the day to allow the prosecutor to put on a coat and scarf, but soon judges and lawyers decided they could not continue.



Temperatures in Athens plunged to 10 degrees on Friday as a storm dubbed Penelope brought colder temperatures, rain and gale-force winds across the country.