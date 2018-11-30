NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Freezing judges interrupt bribery case court hearing

IOANNA MANDROU

TAGS: Justice, Weather

A hearing on a money-laundering probe linked to the acquisition of a C4I security system by Greece for the 2004 Athens Olympics was adjourned on Friday, due to a lack of heating in the court room.

The proceedings in Athens’s appeals court were briefly interrupted earlier in the day to allow the prosecutor to put on a coat and scarf, but soon judges and lawyers decided they could not continue.

Temperatures in Athens plunged to 10 degrees on Friday as a storm dubbed Penelope brought colder temperatures, rain and gale-force winds across the country.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 