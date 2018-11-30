Arias & Duets | Athens | December 1

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska and Greek baritone Dimitris Platanias join forces in a show at the Athens Concert Hall celebrating Giuseppe Verdi and the Verismo movement in opera, with emblematic arias and duets from the Italian composer's works. They will be accompanied by the Athens State Orchestra, conducted by Miltos Logiadis. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 16-60 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr