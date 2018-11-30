City Scenes | Athens | December 1 & 2

The Blank Wall Gallery presents “City Scenes,” a collaboration with the innovative photography app GuruShots. The show, which will only be up for a short period, comprises 40 printed photographs and 560 works that are being shown on a digital screen by photographers from different parts of the world who have captured candid moments in their respective cities. Opening hours are from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is free of charge.



Blank Wall, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138, www.blankwallgallery.com