Christmas Bazaar | Athens | December 9
Don’t miss Campion School’s Christmas Bazaar, which will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 9. This year’s bazaar will be a family day full of wonderful seasonal food, terrific children’s games and musical entertainment, along with the chance to do some early Christmas gift shopping.
Campion School, Aghias Ioulianis, Pallini, tel 210.607.1700