Discussion | Athens | December 3

Inspired by Emily Dickinson’s well-known verse calling for a sideways reflection upon truth, Liana Sakelliou discusses issues of gender identity with four renowned Greek women writers who have been translated and published recently in the United States: Zyranna Zateli, Maria Mitsora, Amanda Michalopoulou and Ersi Sotiropoulos. The event, which will be conducted in Greek, takes place at the Hellenic American Union, starting at 7.30 p.m., and is part of the program for Athens 2018 World Book Capital. Admission is free of charge.



Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias,

tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr