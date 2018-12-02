Piano Recital | Athens | December 3

With numerous awards under her belt, including from the Academy of Athens, and having collaborated with great conductors, Alexia Mouza’s recital at the Athens Concert Hall comes hot on the heels of her Carnegie Hall debut. The critically acclaimed Greek pianist will perform Chopin's Piano Sonata No 3 in B minor and Liszt's Sonata in B minor. The recital starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr