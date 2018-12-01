Something has obviously gone terribly wrong in Greece’s handling of the refugee crisis. The country has gone from Nobel nominations for its response to being pilloried on an international scale over the inhuman conditions that prevail at migrant reception centers on the islands.



The local communities hosting these camps are also reaching their limits, while images of life at the Moria camp on the Aegean island of Lesvos spark nothing but anger and grief.



It is more than apparent that certain people are simply not doing their jobs properly because we all know that the money needed to improve the situation is there.