Avramopoulos's office issues clarification on role of officer tied to gold trading racket

The political office of European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Friday issued a statement clarifying that a police officer who has been implicated in an illegal gold trading racket was only briefly employed by the commissioner and released immediately after his implication emerged.

The unnamed officer had been dispatched to the commissioner's security detail for the past three weeks but was sent back after the commissioner's office received a briefing from the Citizens' Protection Ministry about the man's alleged involvement in the racket.

The head of the commissioner's security detail had no knowledge of the man's involvement in other activities, the office said.

Greek Police earlier this week unravealled a large llegal gold trading network with arrests in Attica, Thessaloniki and the central town of Volos.

