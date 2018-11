Following the arrival earlier this week of a storm system dubbed Penelope, which saw temperatures plummet across Greece, the first snow blanketed mountains surrounding Attica, particularly in the Parnitha range. Up to 10 centimeters of snow fell at the popular Bafi refuge on Parnitha. Authorities said that snow chains are now required to get to the refuge. The storm system also affected many parts of the north and other areas of the mainland. [InTime News]