ATHEX: Stock index and turnover end November on a high note

The MSCI stock index rebalancing was completed on Friday, while investors repositioned themselves accordingly, leading to a second day of notable gains at Athinon Avenue, as many foreign traders closed their books for the year at the end of a month that saw the main index slide 1.55 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 630.23 points, adding 1.95 percent to Thursday’s 618.16 points. On a weekly basis it increased 4.59 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index rose 1.46 percent to 1,657.17 points and banks advanced 3.48 percent.

PPC jumped 8.11 percent, Mytilineos earned 5.93 percent, Hellenic Petroleum improved 5.13 percent and Alpha climbed 5.04 percent. Coca-Cola HBC lost 2.19 percent.

In total 57 stocks posted gains, 34 took losses and 37 stayed put.

Turnover leapt to a six-month high – since the previous MSCI rebalancing – amounting to 255.1 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index grew 1.95 percent to close at 66.82 points.