Greece extended its perfect record in the World Cup qualifiers to nine wins in as many games, beating Germany 92-84 in Patra on Friday.

The national team – playing without its Euroleague stars who were on club duty on the same evening due to the clash between FIBA and the Euroleague – had already qualified to the finals, but gave its fans a delightful performance at the Dimitris Tofalos Hall.

After a slow start that saw the Germans lead by 11, the players of coach Thanassis Skourtopoulos pulled ahead by half-time (45-35) and consistently focused on their attack to maintain their big or small lead and win by eight in the end.

Experienced Yiannis Bourousis was the top scorer for Greece with 25 points, followed by Yiannoulis Larentzakis with 19.

Up next Greece will face Serbia away, but will miss Bourousis who has to return to his club, and Haris Giannopoulos who got injured.