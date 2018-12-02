All construction being halted in fire-hit east Attica towns

All construction is being suspended along key roads in the eastern Attica towns of Rafina and Mati that were affected by last summer’s deadly fires, the Environment Ministry has decided.

According to a legislative amendment being put forward by the ministry, no construction licenses will be issued for an area of 8 to 8.5 meters along 12 specific roads that are due to be broadened or rerouted, are in the area along the Pappa riverbed.

It also suspends all forms of construction or additions along the coastal stretches of the two towns.

Licenses will be issued when the ministry has had a chance to draw up new zoning regulations for the popular seaside resorts, and particularly Mati where wildfires claimed nearly 100 lives in July.