Tsipras heading to Moscow after summer chill

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will pay an official visit to Moscow on Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin and his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev.

Officials in the two countries are reportedly keen to repair the damage to ties from a spat that resulted in the expulsion of diplomats from both countries in the summer.

Tsipras will be accompanied by Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos.

The official reason for the timing of the meeting is to mark the 190th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Athens.