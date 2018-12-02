Paying tribute to a Greek music legend

Kathimerini was granted access to the home of Manos Hadjidakis, one of 20th century’s most prominent Greek composers, to watch rehearsals for the Manos Hadjidakis Cycle, a series of performances by the Greek National Opera at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. Hadjidakis, who died at the age of 69 in 1994, was among the key proponents of the ‘entechno’ art-house genre, leaving an indelible mark on modern Greek music. In 1960 he received an Academy Award for Best Original Song for his ‘Never on Sunday’ from the film of the same name. [Nikos Kokkalias]