Mohamed and Yusreia Elgamal filed suit against the Greek state, which is responsible for the operation of the Moria camp, with Athens's Administrative Court of First Instance on Thursday, November 22. The family is represented by lawyer Sikina Pavlaki and it is the first time in Greece's judicial history that someone has sought reparations over the horrendous living conditions at the official migrant reception and identification center.

Elgamal was born in a village in the Dakahlia region of Egypt in 1997. He studied business administration in Mansoura but decided to leave Egypt before finishing the course. His parents said he made the decision due to insufficient resources and the suppression he felt from the regime.

He reached Turkey in November 2016 and spent around 10 days there before being smuggled by boat to Lesvos, along with 12 other people of different nationalities, all aiming to apply for asylum.

According to the lawsuit, documents from which Kathimerini has seen, Elgamal spoke with his parents by telephone, telling them that he was staying in a tent with other refugees and was waiting to see whether he would be deported or could find some way to stay in Greece. They say he sounded desperate as he described incidents of violence and daily outbursts of tension, and standing in line for hours just to eat.

Freezing temperatures

As the weeks rolled by, however, Elgamal's complaints began to focus on just one thing: the bitter cold. He spoke to his parents of suffering from it, of having no means of staying warm in his tent. Other than wearing several layers of clothing, during the day he would also wrap himself in a waterproof jacket he had been given and a blanket on top of that.

In one photograph of Elgamal found by Kathimerini, the 20-year-old Egyptian is seen sitting inside his tent in such a bulky outfit, with a T-shirt wrapped around his head for warmth.