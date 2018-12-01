AHEPA statement on the passing of George H.W. Bush

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) has issued a statement on the passing of former US President George H.W. Bush.

The statement, by Supreme President George E. Loucas is as follows:

"Ahepans mourn the passing of President George H.W. Bush.

"President Bush exemplified a lifetime of service to America as a World War Two combat pilot and during his tenure in public service. However, AHEPA will always remember him for making the call to public and community service a centerpiece of his life. In his 1988 acceptance speech for the Presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in New Orleans, then-Vice President Bush cited the Order of AHEPA as one of the ˜Thousand Points of Light' that brighten and diversify America through a ˜Nation of Community.' We are thankful for his lasting commitment to service, the spirit of volunteerism and building stronger communities.

"Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the entire Bush family. May his memory be eternal."

In 1991, AHEPA presented President Bush with the AHEPA Socrates Award in the Oval Office.

