Greece will need to revert to glorious performances of the past if it is to harbor any hopes of making Euro 2020, as the draw for its qualifying group on Sunday has placed it against Italy, Bosnia and Finland among others.

The Euro 2004 winners will face Italy for the first time after 37 years, as well as Bosnia-Herzegovina (with which it shared the same World Cup 2018 group), Finland (that won the Nations League group Greece finished third in last month), Armenia and Liechtenstein.

The round-robin mini league begins on March 11-13, 2019 and concludes in November 2019, with the top two teams directly qualifying to the finals.

“We have to do our best. We owe it to the Greek fans to rise to the level of the successful times the national team had in previous years,” stated manager Angelos Anastasiadis after the draw.

“I believe in these lads, otherwise I would not have been here. There are no easy opponents, everything depends on the situation we will be in. We need to rise to the occasion and be in our best possible condition, so that we can fight for qualification,” added the experienced coach.

The Euro 2020 finals begin on June 12, 2019 in Rome and concludes with the final on July 12 in London.