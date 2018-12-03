FYROM edges step closer to name change

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Sunday moved closer to changing the country's name with 67 MPs in the 120-member Parliament voting for a second reading of an amendment to rename the Balkan state Republic of North Macedonia.

In total the government of Zoran Zaev submitted four proposed revisions to the country's constitution.

For the change of name to be finalized, FYROM's Parliament will need to back the constitutional amendments by a two-thirds majority by the end of January.

The ball will then move to Greece's court with ratification also required in Greece's Parliament before the name change is considered approved.

Opposition to the so-called Prespes deal remains strong in both countries with thousands marching in Skopje last week to express their objections to the changes.

