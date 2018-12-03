Police building attacked by firebomb-wielding youths in Kaisairiani

A group of hooded youths lobbed homemade firebombs at a building used by the police in Kaisariani, eastern Athens, in the early hours of Monday morning, causing no injuries.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 a.m., according to witnesses who said the assailants threw the firebombs and then fled down side streets.

The building that came under attack is reportedly used by the Greek Police's riot unit.

