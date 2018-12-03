ND's Georgiadis takes legal action over KEELPNO report

Prominent New Democracy MP and former health minister Adonis Georgiadis has taken legal action over a report by SYRIZA MPs regarding the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) that seeks to implicate him in alleged mismanagement of state funding when he was health minister.

The 158-page report, compiled by coalition MPs on a parliamentary committee, was to be distributed to the political parties on Monday and to be forwarded to the judiciary.

It refers, among other things, to the purchase of a building for KEELPNO in 2008, to a 225-million-euro loan for the purchase of medicines and vaccines, and to administrative employees of KEELPNO reportedly working in Georgiadis's office.

Georgiadis responded to the charges by asking his lawyers to lodge legal suits for abuse of power and slander against MPs who signed the report.

The ND vice president accused the MPs of leftist SYRIZA of "impudence," "slander" and "mudslinging."

"After two years, they submit a report in which they claim that I should be investigated further by the Greek judiciary for what are ostensibly 'sufficient indications of various misdemeanors,'" he said, adding that the entire case against him was "ridiculous."