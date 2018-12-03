President hails growing international support for return of Parthenon Marbles

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos referred on Monday to broadening international support for the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece during a visit to the capital's Acropolis Museum which was built to house the sculptures, currently in the British Museum.

The president referred to a series of expressions of support for the return of the Marbles, most recently in an article by Sarah Baxter in the Sunday Times.

Pavlopoulos expressed his conviction that "a major goal, of key national importance, namely the return of the Marbles...is gaining increasing international support."

He added that the increased backing for the Greek government's aim to secure the sculptures "should not lead to complacency on our part." "On the contrary, it increases our obligations," he said.