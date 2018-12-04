The Nutcracker | Athens | December 19-30
Online
Olympic Hall, Veikou Avenue,
Tchaikovsky's Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker,” has an obligatory place on the holiday program of the Christmas Theater initiative at the Olympic Hall in the Athens suburb of Galatsi, in a production by the St Petersburg Ballet Theater. Shows take place December 19-30, starting at 8 p.m. on weekdays, at 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and December 26, and at 12.30 and 5.30 p.m. on Sundays. Regular tickets cost 10-54 euros and kids' tickets range from 5-27 euros, at www.viva.gr and tel 11876.
Olympic Hall, Veikou Avenue,
Galatsi