WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

London Philharmonic | Athens | December 13

Photo: Manfred Esser

TAGS: Music

The London Philharmonic Orchestra comes to the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, December 13, with Sir Roger Norrington conducting a rare live performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, as well as his Leonore Overture. Turkish pianist Fazil Say will also be on stage on the night, performing Saint-Saens's Piano Concerto No 2. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 22-80 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 