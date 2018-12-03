London Philharmonic | Athens | December 13

Photo: Manfred Esser

The London Philharmonic Orchestra comes to the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, December 13, with Sir Roger Norrington conducting a rare live performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, as well as his Leonore Overture. Turkish pianist Fazil Say will also be on stage on the night, performing Saint-Saens's Piano Concerto No 2. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 22-80 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr